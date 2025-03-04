Manufacturing Slowdown and Tariff Decisions Shake Wall Street

The morning began with Wall Street grappling with a downturn in its main stock indexes, fueled by news of a dip in U.S. manufacturing activity. Attention now turns to President Donald Trump's impending decision on tariffs, heightening market anxieties.

According to an ISM survey, the manufacturing PMI slid to 50.3, down from January's 50.9, mirroring other sentiment indices amid rising tariffs. President Trump's forthcoming decision on import tariffs from Canada and Mexico looms over markets, potentially adding turbulence as border security negotiations conclude.

The ripple effect is evident in notable declines across the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Technology and energy sectors experienced significant losses, contributing to the broader market malaise. Meanwhile, defensive sectors such as real estate and healthcare show resilience, mitigating some investor concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)