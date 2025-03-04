Left Menu

Manufacturing Slowdown and Tariff Decisions Shake Wall Street

Wall Street's main stock indexes fell due to declining U.S. manufacturing activity and anticipation of President Trump's tariff decisions. Energy and technology sectors led the downturn, while defensive sectors saw gains. Additional tariffs on Chinese imports could escalate tensions, impacting economic optimism and potential Fed policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The morning began with Wall Street grappling with a downturn in its main stock indexes, fueled by news of a dip in U.S. manufacturing activity. Attention now turns to President Donald Trump's impending decision on tariffs, heightening market anxieties.

According to an ISM survey, the manufacturing PMI slid to 50.3, down from January's 50.9, mirroring other sentiment indices amid rising tariffs. President Trump's forthcoming decision on import tariffs from Canada and Mexico looms over markets, potentially adding turbulence as border security negotiations conclude.

The ripple effect is evident in notable declines across the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Technology and energy sectors experienced significant losses, contributing to the broader market malaise. Meanwhile, defensive sectors such as real estate and healthcare show resilience, mitigating some investor concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

