Trade Turmoil: North American Currency Clash

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso hit month-long lows as President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, intensifying trade conflict fears.

Trump's actions prompted retaliatory threats from Canada and forced global currency shifts, impacting the yen and yuan amid economic uncertainties.

As tensions rise, experts warn of inflation risks and potential setbacks for the integrated North American economy, raising alarms about future growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)