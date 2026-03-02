India and Canada Forge New Path with Landmark Agreements
India and Canada have signed pivotal agreements on uranium supply and critical minerals aimed at advancing their economic relationship. The two nations committed to finalizing a comprehensive economic partnership this year. The agreements mark significant progress in their bilateral relations following previous tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to advance bilateral ties, India and Canada signed transformative agreements focusing on uranium supplies and critical minerals, with an ambitious goal to seal a comprehensive economic partnership by year's end. The agreements aim to boost annual bilateral trade to over USD 50 billion by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation across defense, education, and renewable energy sectors. This marks a progressive shift from the earlier diplomatic tensions following controversies surrounding past political allegations.
The new agreements underscore a commitment to energy security and economic growth, with a USD 2.6 billion deal for uranium supply and plans extending into clean energy solutions. Additionally, both leaders underscored the importance of addressing global challenges together, from security issues to climate concerns.
