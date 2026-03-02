Mexico's Remittances See January Decline After December Rise
Remittances to Mexico experienced a 1.4% decline in January compared to the previous year, according to the central bank. The total for the month was $4.59 billion, marking a decrease after a brief increase in December. This trend highlights fluctuations in funds sent to Latin America's second-largest economy.
In a recent report, Mexico's central bank revealed that remittances fell by 1.4% in January compared to the same month the previous year. Totaling $4.59 billion, this decline follows a short-lived increase in December, suggesting fluctuations in the financial streams sent to the country.
The reduction in remittances, which serve as a critical economic driver for Mexico, raises questions about underlying economic conditions and the potential impact on Latin America's second-largest economy.
As the central bank continues to monitor these financial trends, both policymakers and economists will likely scrutinize the reasons behind this recent dip and its implications for the broader economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- remittances
- economy
- central bank
- decline
- increase
- January
- December
- funds
- Latin America
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees
Market Turbulence: Middle East Tensions Trigger Wall Street Decline
The Art of Copyright: Supreme Court Declines AI Art Case
France Increases Nuclear Arsenal for First Time in Decades
India's industrial production grows 4.8 pc in January, 2026 compared to 5.2 pc growth recorded in the same month a year ago: Govt data.