February Funding Surge: Indian Startups Bag USD 1.65 Billion
Indian startups raised USD 1.65 billion in February 2025, marking a 19.5% increase from January, despite a decline from February 2024. Notable funding rounds included Oxyzo and udaan. The month also saw key acquisitions and 16 IPO listings, highlighting ongoing activity in the startup ecosystem.
Indian startups successfully secured USD 1.65 billion in February 2025, showing a significant 19.5% increase compared to January of the same year, according to Tracxn data. The total funding for FY25, as of February, reached USD 25.4 billion across 2,200 rounds.
Bengaluru and Mumbai topped the cities in funding amounts, with fintech firm Oxyzo and B2B platform udaan leading the February funding rounds. The month also saw notable acquisitions such as Head Digital Works acquiring Deltatech Gaming, and numerous IPOs like Hexaware hitting the market.
Despite the year-on-year funding decline, prominent investors like Ritesh Agarwal and Anupam Mittal continued to back startups, with VC firms like Blume Ventures and Accel leading fundraising efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
