Left Menu

Escalating Tariff Wars: China Strikes Back at US in the Global Trade Arena

China has imposed additional tariffs on American goods in response to President Trump's recent tariff hike on Chinese exports. The retaliatory move includes legal action against the US at the WTO, as well as measures against American companies. The developments coincided with China's annual parliamentary sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:59 IST
Escalating Tariff Wars: China Strikes Back at US in the Global Trade Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant escalation of the trade tensions between the United States and China, Beijing has announced an increase in tariffs on American imports. This comes in response to US President Donald Trump's recent tariffs on Chinese exports, which have set off a series of retaliatory measures from China.

Effective from March 10, China will impose an additional 15% tariff on American goods, impacting products such as chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, according to the China's Customs Tariff Commission. Other American exports like sorghum, soybeans, and dairy products will face an additional 10% tariff.

The move is accompanied by China initiating legal proceedings against the US through the WTO's dispute mechanism and listing 10 US firms in the country's unreliable entity list. China's response underscores the strained economic ties with the US, coinciding with the opening of China's annual parliamentary sessions, emphasizing the urgency of resolving trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025