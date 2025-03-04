Tragic Motorbike Accident Claims Life in Baldirai

A fatal accident occurred in Baldirai when a 45-year-old motorcyclist, Shyam, collided with an electric pole, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

Hailing from Ayodhya district, Shyam was reportedly en route to Deora village late Monday night when the tragic incident took place.

Despite being rushed to a community health center with grave injuries, Shyam succumbed. Authorities have sent his body for post-mortem as his family mourns the loss.

