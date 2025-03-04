Left Menu

Tragic Motorbike Accident Claims Life in Baldirai

A 45-year-old motorcyclist named Shyam from Ayodhya district died after his bike collided with an electric pole in Baldirai. The accident occurred during a night ride, leading to severe injuries. Shyam died at a local community health center, and his family has been notified with the body sent for post-mortem.

Updated: 04-03-2025 15:36 IST
A fatal accident occurred in Baldirai when a 45-year-old motorcyclist, Shyam, collided with an electric pole, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

Hailing from Ayodhya district, Shyam was reportedly en route to Deora village late Monday night when the tragic incident took place.

Despite being rushed to a community health center with grave injuries, Shyam succumbed. Authorities have sent his body for post-mortem as his family mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

