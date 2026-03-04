Left Menu

Mahindra Expands: New Resort in Dapoli

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has signed a new 110-key resort in Dapoli, near Murud Beach. The first phase, with 52 keys, will launch in FY27. The expansion aligns with MHRIL's strategy to add quality inventory in popular locations as part of its FY26-FY30 roadmap aiming for 12,000 keys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) announced on Wednesday its latest venture: a 110-key resort in Dapoli, near scenic Murud Beach. This development enhances MHRIL's footprint along Maharashtra's coastline.

The initial phase, scheduled for the first quarter of FY27, will feature 52 keys, with the rest debuting in the second quarter. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to high-demand holiday destinations.

MHRIL's move aligns with its strategic roadmap for FY26-FY30, aiming to reach a total of 12,000 keys under its Club Mahindra portfolio, revealed Managing Director Manoj Bhat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

