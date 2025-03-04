Left Menu

India as a Global Growth Engine: PM Modi's Call to Action for Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges India's industry to seize global opportunities as trusted partners. He highlights the launch of two missions to boost manufacturing and exports, suggesting mentorship for MSMEs and access to low-cost credit. Modi emphasizes India's potential amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Updated: 04-03-2025 16:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on India's industry to take significant steps to capitalize on emerging global opportunities. During a post-budget webinar, he emphasized the need for new manufacturing initiatives and export strategies, stating that India is seen as a trusted global partner.

Modi announced the government's plan to introduce two missions focused on promoting manufacturing and exports, urging industry leaders not to remain passive observers but active participants in global supply chains. He stressed the importance of identifying products in high demand internationally that could be produced domestically.

The Prime Minister also highlighted financial support plans for MSMEs and first-time entrepreneurs, particularly women and those from marginalized communities. He advocated for policies that ensure affordable and timely credit, revealing that loan guarantees for MSMEs have been enhanced significantly.

