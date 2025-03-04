Left Menu

Anytime Fitness Celebrates 150th Gym Opening with Celebrity Flair

Anytime Fitness marked the opening of its 150th gym at Golden I, Greater Noida, in a grand ceremony attended by fitness enthusiasts and celebrities. Highlighting its 'Train Anywhere' feature, the event underscored the chain's mission to make fitness accessible nationwide and plans for further expansion by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:00 IST
Anytime Fitness Celebrates 150th Gym Opening with Celebrity Flair
Anytime Fitness Inaugurates Its 150th Gym in India with a Star-Studded Celebration. Image Credit: ANI
Anytime Fitness celebrated a major milestone, inaugurating its 150th gym at Golden I, Greater Noida (West), with a star-studded event. The opening ceremony brought together health enthusiasts and celebrities, underpinning the brand's commitment to broadening fitness accessibility across India.

The event was kicked off by Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, alongside Bollywood stars Shahbaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and more, who shared their passion for fitness, inspiring attendees to prioritize well-being. Emphasizing Anytime Fitness' 'Train Anywhere' capability, this feature allows members unrestricted access to workout at any of their numerous gyms nationwide.

Managing Director Vikas Jain, Director Vishal Kwatra, and Director Navendu Jain addressed the gathering, sharing ambitious expansion plans. They aim to operate 200 gyms by 2026. The launch, filled with energetic performances and interactive sessions, highlighted the brand's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive fitness community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

