Anytime Fitness Celebrates 150th Gym Opening with Celebrity Flair

Anytime Fitness celebrated a major milestone, inaugurating its 150th gym at Golden I, Greater Noida (West), with a star-studded event. The opening ceremony brought together health enthusiasts and celebrities, underpinning the brand's commitment to broadening fitness accessibility across India.

The event was kicked off by Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, alongside Bollywood stars Shahbaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and more, who shared their passion for fitness, inspiring attendees to prioritize well-being. Emphasizing Anytime Fitness' 'Train Anywhere' capability, this feature allows members unrestricted access to workout at any of their numerous gyms nationwide.

Managing Director Vikas Jain, Director Vishal Kwatra, and Director Navendu Jain addressed the gathering, sharing ambitious expansion plans. They aim to operate 200 gyms by 2026. The launch, filled with energetic performances and interactive sessions, highlighted the brand's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive fitness community.

(With inputs from agencies.)