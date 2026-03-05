Azeri-Iran Border Tensions Ignite Over Drone Incidents
Tensions rise between Azerbaijan and Iran after drones allegedly from Iran crossed the border into Nakhchivan, injuring four individuals. Azerbaijan vows to respond, claiming the incident exacerbates regional tensions. Iran denies responsibility, while Azerbaijan demands swift clarification and action to prevent future occurrences.
Azerbaijan announced on Thursday it is ready to take unspecified retaliatory measures after two Iranian drones crossed its border into the Nakhchivan exclave, injuring four individuals. This event has escalated concerns over potential conflict spread in the volatile Middle East region.
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry expressed its resolve to respond to the incident, emphasizing the need to protect the country's territorial integrity and the safety of civilians. They are analyzing the drone types used in the attack. Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied any attacks on Azerbaijan, urging no harm was directed at neighboring states.
In response, Azerbaijan called for Iran to clarify the incident promptly, seeking explanations and measures to prevent recurrence. Current Azerbaijan-Iran relations bear existing strain due to Azerbaijan's ties with Turkey, Israel, and the broader U.S.–Iran conflict, potentially stoking further strife. The injured remain in stable condition, authorities assure.
