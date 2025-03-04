Gleneagles Hospital Introduces Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab in Bengaluru

On March 4, Gleneagles Hospital in Bengaluru announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab. Located at the hospital's Richmond Road facility, the lab aims to provide cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatments.

Equipped with contemporary image-guided technologies, this facility promises to enhance precision in vascular and non-vascular interventions, complex tumor procedures, and advanced imaging. The innovations are expected to offer safer alternatives to traditional surgeries, reducing patient risks and recovery periods. 'This new Cath Lab is transformative,' said Dr. Uthappa MC, Senior Consultant, emphasizing its role in conducting complex interventions with remarkable precision.

Hospital leaders, including CEO Anurag Yadav, highlighted the commitment to medical innovation, while Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka's Health Minister, praised the initiative as a benchmark in healthcare advancements. The lab further cements Gleneagles Hospital's reputation as a pioneer in advanced medical care.

