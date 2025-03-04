Left Menu

Gleneagles Hospital Introduces Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab in Bengaluru

Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru has launched a cutting-edge Interventional Radiology Cath Lab to offer advanced, minimally invasive treatments. Inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technologies, promising enhanced patient safety, reduced recovery times, and superior clinical outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:02 IST
Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru Launches Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab at Richmond Road. Image Credit: ANI
On March 4, Gleneagles Hospital in Bengaluru announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab. Located at the hospital's Richmond Road facility, the lab aims to provide cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatments.

Equipped with contemporary image-guided technologies, this facility promises to enhance precision in vascular and non-vascular interventions, complex tumor procedures, and advanced imaging. The innovations are expected to offer safer alternatives to traditional surgeries, reducing patient risks and recovery periods. 'This new Cath Lab is transformative,' said Dr. Uthappa MC, Senior Consultant, emphasizing its role in conducting complex interventions with remarkable precision.

Hospital leaders, including CEO Anurag Yadav, highlighted the commitment to medical innovation, while Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka's Health Minister, praised the initiative as a benchmark in healthcare advancements. The lab further cements Gleneagles Hospital's reputation as a pioneer in advanced medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

