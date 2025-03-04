Telangana's Pending Dues and Renewable Energy Push: CM Reddy's Appeal to Union Minister

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Food and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday, urging the release of overdue funds amounting to Rs 1,468.94 crore for rice supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the 2014-15 kharif season.

Reddy, accompanied by State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, explained to Joshi that the state had borne the costs for additional levy collections. He emphasized the importance of clearing the decade-long dues and also requested the release of Rs 343.27 crore and Rs 79.09 crore for additional rice supplied and under the non-NFSA scheme, respectively.

The CM further raised concerns over the reduction in permissions for solar power projects from 4,000 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts under the PM Kusum scheme. He stressed the state's commitment to solar power, particularly through women's groups, and appealed for the restoration of full permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)