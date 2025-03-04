Telangana's Pending Dues and Renewable Energy Push: CM Reddy's Appeal to Union Minister
Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi to demand the release of Rs 1,468.94 crore for rice supplied in the 2014-15 kharif season and additional arrears. The CM also sought the restoration of permissions for 4,000 megawatts of solar power projects under the PM Kusum scheme.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Food and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday, urging the release of overdue funds amounting to Rs 1,468.94 crore for rice supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the 2014-15 kharif season.
Reddy, accompanied by State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, explained to Joshi that the state had borne the costs for additional levy collections. He emphasized the importance of clearing the decade-long dues and also requested the release of Rs 343.27 crore and Rs 79.09 crore for additional rice supplied and under the non-NFSA scheme, respectively.
The CM further raised concerns over the reduction in permissions for solar power projects from 4,000 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts under the PM Kusum scheme. He stressed the state's commitment to solar power, particularly through women's groups, and appealed for the restoration of full permissions.
