Trump's Call for Reciprocal Tariffs: A Fair Trade Game Changer

US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China, citing unfair trade practices. Set to begin on April 2, these tariffs aim to level the trade playing field, addressing the high tariffs imposed on US goods by various nations.

Updated: 05-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:04 IST
US President Donald Trump has launched a staunch critique against high tariffs imposed by India and other nations, labelling them as 'very unfair.' He announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs starting next month.

Addressing a Joint Session of Congress, Trump declared that these tariffs, commencing April 2, will combat what he described as decades of imbalanced trade where countries like the EU, China, Brazil, and India charge significantly higher tariffs on American products.

With India's auto tariffs exceeding 100%, Trump emphasized the importance of reciprocal measures, asserting, 'Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them.' Beginning April, the US aims to rectify trade discrepancies and secure economic gains.

