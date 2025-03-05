Ultraviolette Ignites Electric Motorbike Market with Ambitious Expansion Plans

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette is set to electrify the market with plans to release 10 new products within the next three years, according to CEO Narayan Subramaniam. The ambitious initiative includes unveiling new electric scooters and cruiser bikes, targeting a diverse segment of riders.

Unveiled at a recent event, the company's latest models, the 'Tesseract' electric scooter and 'Shockwave' lightweight electric motorcycle, mark the beginning of Ultraviolette's extensive product rollout. The company aims to cater to different needs with multi-terrain and long-range options in its upcoming lineup.

With backing from TVS Motor Co, Ultraviolette is expanding its current F, S, and L series with new offerings. The company also revealed the development of the X and B Series, aimed at the cruiser and multi-terrain markets. Ultraviolette plans to enhance sales operations and expand its network across 30 cities by 2025.

