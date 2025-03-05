U.S. Stock Futures Surge Amid Tariff Speculations

U.S. stock index futures experienced a noticeable rise on Wednesday, regenerating momentum from a prior session's dip. The market's buoyancy followed indications from a top official that President Donald Trump might alleviate the tariffs on the country's key trade partners.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick disclosed late Tuesday that Trump is contemplating easing tariffs - currently at 25% on Canada and Mexico - particularly on imports such as cars and auto parts that align with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade agreement. Subsequently, stocks like Ford, General Motors, and Tesla recorded substantial gains in premarket trading, recuperating from earlier declines.

Despite an escalating global trade war, Trump's reassurances on extending tax cuts fostered optimism among investors. The updates contributed to an uplift in market sentiment as major indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed early gains, while the Russell 2000 saw significant progress.

