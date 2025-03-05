Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Surge Amid Tariff Speculations

U.S. stock index futures rebounded after a selloff, as President Trump's potential easing on tariffs boosted market sentiment. Commerce Secretary Lutnick indicated some relief for car imports under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, while Trump's tax plans also encouraged investors. Major indices showed strong early trading performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:47 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Surge Amid Tariff Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced a noticeable rise on Wednesday, regenerating momentum from a prior session's dip. The market's buoyancy followed indications from a top official that President Donald Trump might alleviate the tariffs on the country's key trade partners.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick disclosed late Tuesday that Trump is contemplating easing tariffs - currently at 25% on Canada and Mexico - particularly on imports such as cars and auto parts that align with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade agreement. Subsequently, stocks like Ford, General Motors, and Tesla recorded substantial gains in premarket trading, recuperating from earlier declines.

Despite an escalating global trade war, Trump's reassurances on extending tax cuts fostered optimism among investors. The updates contributed to an uplift in market sentiment as major indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed early gains, while the Russell 2000 saw significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025