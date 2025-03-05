Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Courts UAE Investment in Tourism and Green Energy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has extended an invitation to the UAE to invest in sectors such as tourism and green energy, emphasizing the state's potential for sustainable development. The discussion followed a meeting with UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali, highlighting opportunities in tourism infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in pivotal sectors like tourism, hospitality, and green energy, emphasizing fresh opportunities in the state.

The announcement came following a meeting with UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali, where Sukhu highlighted Himachal Pradesh's unique landscape, comprising snow-covered regions, hills, and water bodies, which presents a compelling case for investment, especially in tourism and adventure sports.

The Chief Minister also showcased the state's aggressive push towards green energy, committing to becoming a green energy state by next year through initiatives like solar projects and electric buses. The UAE expressed strong interest and is already exploring potential sites for investment.

