Empowering Women: Adani Foundation's Tribute to 'Lakhpati Didis'

In celebration of International Women's Day 2025, the Adani Foundation honored over 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' in Mundra, Gujarat. The initiative underscores the foundation's commitment to women's empowerment through financial independence, skill development, and gender inclusivity, particularly highlighting contributions in the Adani Solar workforce.

Updated: 05-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:56 IST
Ahead of International Women's Day, Adani Foundation at Mundra felicitates over 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' (Image: Adani Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As International Women's Day approaches on March 8, 2025, the Adani Foundation has honored more than 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' at an event in Mundra, Kutch, Gujarat. The organization has been industrious in boosting women's empowerment, working towards making them self-reliant across various regions including Kutch.

The Foundation has reaffirmed its dedication to improving socio-economic conditions for women, by supporting their financial independence with appropriate resources, guidance, and opportunities in skill development and entrepreneurship. In conjunction with these efforts, the Foundation acknowledged the perseverance of over 614 women at Adani Solar.

Having played a pivotal role in encouraging women to join Adani Solar across various roles such as technical associates and engineering positions, the Foundation has also fostered over 850 women's journeys toward self-reliance by advancing their entrepreneurial skills.

Manisha Chandra, Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, acknowledged the achievement in a video message. She praised the Foundation's efforts towards building an inclusive workforce and inspiring future generations.

At the event, Ami Shah, Director of Adani Public School, and Pankti Shah, the CSR Head for Adani Foundation in Gujarat, emphasized the societal responsibility in promoting gender equality.

Pankti Shah remarked, "Women's progress requires support from families, communities, and the corporate sector. When empowered, they excel professionally while driving societal change." The Adani Solar initiative includes dedicated facilities for women to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment.

Gadhavi Sonal Ram, a Technical Associate, shared, "Achieving financial independence and family support feels like a dream. Safe transportation by Adani Solar has allowed me to work confidently."

(With inputs from agencies.)

