Left Menu

Amitava Mukherjee appointed as NMDC CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:50 IST
Amitava Mukherjee appointed as NMDC CMD
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Thursday announced the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

Mukherjee was holding the additional charge of CMD of the company till now.

Amitava Mukherjee has been appointed as CMD on the Board of the company from the date of his assumption of the charge of the post i.e. March 6, 2025, till the date of his superannuation i.e. February 29, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, NMDC said in an exchange filing.

Joining NMDC as Director (Finance) in November 2018, he held the additional charge of CMD from March 2023 onwards. Mukherjee is also the Chairman of NMDC Steel Limited and Legacy Iron Ore Limited, the company said.

Cost Accountant and a senior officer from the 1996 batch of the Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS), he has served the Government of India in various key roles, contributing to the nation's industrial and economic growth.

In his leadership, NMDC has achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first iron ore mining company in India to surpass 45 million tonnes of output in FY24.

He played a significant role in the commissioning of the NMDC Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

Led by him, the company has made inroads in gold mining in Australia and laid a visionary international expansion blueprint towards becoming a global mining powerhouse.

Mukherjee has been instrumental in executing key investment strategies, bolstering financial discipline, and driving NMDC towards a future of responsible mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025