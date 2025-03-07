Left Menu

Unexploded WWII bomb in Paris halts Eurostar travel to London, trains to northern France

Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks. Frances national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.

Unexploded WWII bomb in Paris halts Eurostar travel to London, trains to northern France
Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks. France's national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police. "We invite travellers to postpone their trip," it said. The Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France as well as the main Paris airport and many regional commuters.

Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France but it is very rare to find them in such a people-packed location.

