Market Jitters as Global Stocks Slip Amid Trade Uncertainty

European and Asian stocks declined on Friday, ending a week marked by confusion over U.S. trade policies and increasing global borrowing costs, despite some relief as bond market selloffs eased.

Asian-Pacific shares fell, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a six-month low. Europe's stocks faced a weekly loss after 10 consecutive gains, impacted heavily by luxury and retail sectors.

The focus remains on a U.S. non-farm payroll report and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, critical for insights into future interest rates. Meanwhile, global markets absorbed the latest trade policy twists from President Trump's tariff disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)