Left Menu

Market Jitters as Global Stocks Slip Amid Trade Uncertainty

Global stocks experienced a downturn due to U.S. trade policy anxieties and rising borrowing costs. European and Asian markets slipped, while U.S. stock futures showed minor recoveries. The euro rose, and export data pointed to challenges ahead for China. Markets await crucial U.S. economic updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:48 IST
Market Jitters as Global Stocks Slip Amid Trade Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European and Asian stocks declined on Friday, ending a week marked by confusion over U.S. trade policies and increasing global borrowing costs, despite some relief as bond market selloffs eased.

Asian-Pacific shares fell, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a six-month low. Europe's stocks faced a weekly loss after 10 consecutive gains, impacted heavily by luxury and retail sectors.

The focus remains on a U.S. non-farm payroll report and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, critical for insights into future interest rates. Meanwhile, global markets absorbed the latest trade policy twists from President Trump's tariff disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025