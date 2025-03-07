Maharashtra's Economic Surge: Leading India's Growth in 2024

Maharashtra's economy is poised for significant growth, with projections of a 7.3% increase for the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the state's pre-Budget Economic Survey. This growth surpasses the national average of 6.5%, highlighting Maharashtra's economic vitality.

The survey, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, indicates robust performance across sectors. Agriculture and allied activities are set to expand by 8.7%, and services by 7.8%. The state's nominal GSDP for 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 40,55,847 crore, with a forecasted increase to Rs 45,31,518 crore in 2024-25.

Maharashtra also excels in per capita income, milk, and meat production, and makes a significant contribution to India's exports. With a leading role in FDI inflows and startup recognitions, Maharashtra remains a pivotal economic force within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)