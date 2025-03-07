Omar Abdullah Unveils Transformative J&K Budget: A Blueprint for Prosperity

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, unveiled a pivotal budget on Friday, marking a momentous occasion with an allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore for fiscal year 2025-26, aimed at fostering economic growth and fulfilling public aspirations.

Abdullah described the budget as a roadmap to prosperity, emphasizing the newfound peace and normalcy in the region. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders for their support. Despite ongoing infrastructure challenges, including road connectivity and water supply, Abdullah remains optimistic about J&K's fiscal health and development.

Abdullah's budget, presented to the legislative assembly, outlines a future-focused vision, prioritizing inclusive growth, fiscal prudence, and strategic investment across sectors. With a comprehensive plan addressing economic, social, and infrastructure needs, the budget promises transformative change for Jammu and Kashmir.

