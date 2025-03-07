Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Unveils Transformative J&K Budget: A Blueprint for Prosperity

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented Jammu and Kashmir’s significant budget, earmarking Rs 1.12 lakh crore for 2025-26. Highlighting economic growth amid improved peace, Abdullah praised central government support. He emphasized addressing infrastructure deficits and pursuing resilience and progress for J&K's development, envisioning a prosperous future for its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, unveiled a pivotal budget on Friday, marking a momentous occasion with an allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore for fiscal year 2025-26, aimed at fostering economic growth and fulfilling public aspirations.

Abdullah described the budget as a roadmap to prosperity, emphasizing the newfound peace and normalcy in the region. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders for their support. Despite ongoing infrastructure challenges, including road connectivity and water supply, Abdullah remains optimistic about J&K's fiscal health and development.

Abdullah's budget, presented to the legislative assembly, outlines a future-focused vision, prioritizing inclusive growth, fiscal prudence, and strategic investment across sectors. With a comprehensive plan addressing economic, social, and infrastructure needs, the budget promises transformative change for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

