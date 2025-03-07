Left Menu

Transforming India's Road Safety: A Call to Action

K K Kapila of the International Road Federation emphasizes the need for innovative road safety solutions in India. Despite advancements, India faces challenges with road congestion, safety, and technological integration. Over 1.7 lakh deaths in 2023 underline the urgency of addressing these issues for sustainable infrastructure.

Updated: 07-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India stands at a crucial juncture in its road safety journey, needing innovative solutions to transform future roads, according to K K Kapila, president emeritus of the International Road Federation.

During the Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo, Kapila highlighted India's continued challenges in road safety, despite advancements in the sector.

With more than 1.7 lakh fatalities reported in 2023, urgent intervention is necessary. As India aims for a USD 5 trillion economy, the need for sustainable and safe infrastructure becomes crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

