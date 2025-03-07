Transforming India's Road Safety: A Call to Action

India stands at a crucial juncture in its road safety journey, needing innovative solutions to transform future roads, according to K K Kapila, president emeritus of the International Road Federation.

During the Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo, Kapila highlighted India's continued challenges in road safety, despite advancements in the sector.

With more than 1.7 lakh fatalities reported in 2023, urgent intervention is necessary. As India aims for a USD 5 trillion economy, the need for sustainable and safe infrastructure becomes crucial.

