Railways Revamp: New Safety Measures and Infrastructure at Major Stations

The Ministry of Railways is implementing new safety measures and infrastructure improvements across 60 major stations, including permanent outside waiting areas, access control, wider foot over bridges, and advanced communication systems to better manage crowds and enhance passenger experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has announced plans to establish permanent outside waiting areas at 60 major stations nationwide. This decision follows a deadly stampede caused by platform overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station, claiming 18 lives.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed crowd control initiatives in a meeting with senior officials. Measures implemented in stations like Surat and Patna during the 2024 festival season, which efficiently managed large crowds, will serve as a model for the new arrangements. Pilot projects are underway at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and other key stations.

The ministry will enforce strict access control, allowing only passengers with confirmed tickets onto platforms. Enhancements include constructing wide Foot Over Bridges, installing surveillance cameras, and creating war rooms for active crowd monitoring. New communication equipment, staff uniforms, and the appointment of a station director at major hubs are part of the strategy to improve safety and station management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

