Tragedy at Sea: Hundreds Missing in Migrant Boat Mishaps

Tragic news emerges from the seas off the coasts of Yemen and Djibouti, where 186 migrants are feared missing after four boats reportedly capsized overnight.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is currently working to verify these distressing reports, highlighting the ongoing peril faced by migrants journeying these treacherous waters.

Last year, a grim tally by IOM revealed that 558 migrants died or disappeared along the perilous route between the Eastern Horn of Africa and Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)