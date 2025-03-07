Tragic Collision in Tiruttani: Lorry Hits State Bus
A severe accident in Tiruttani resulted in at least five fatalities when a tipper lorry collided with a state government bus. The collision severely damaged the bus and injured several passengers who were taken to a local hospital. The tipper's driver fled the scene post-accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in Tiruttani, involving a state government bus and a tipper lorry, police reported on Friday.
The collision, which took place in the neighboring Tiruvalluvar district, resulted in the feared deaths of at least five passengers.
Several injured individuals were quickly transported to the Tiruttani Government Hospital. Authorities noted that the lorry's driver fled the scene, and an investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Attack Shocks Political Sphere: Dhubri MP Injured
Imam-ul-Haq Replaces Injured Fakhar Zaman in ICC Champions Trophy
Tragic Collision on Maharashtra Roads: Two Dead, Three Injured
Soldier Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Gas Explosion Rocks Hawaii Beach Resort: Seven Injured