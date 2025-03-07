IAF Jaguar Crash: Pilot Ejects Safely in Haryana

A Jaguar aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district, but fortunately, the pilot ejected safely.

The incident was reported by a police official who confirmed that the pilot diverted the aircraft away from populated areas, ensuring no casualties or injuries.

The crash took place in the hilly terrain near Morni hills during a routine training sortie from Ambala, reportedly due to a system malfunction. Authorities have ordered an inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)