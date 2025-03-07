Strike Ends: Samsung Workers to Return in Batches

The month-long strike at Samsung India's Sriperumbudur factory has come to an end as workers are set to return in batches starting March 8. This announcement was made by CITU state president A Soundararajan after the company communicated intentions to welcome employees back for training.

Soundararajan highlighted that individual notices would be dispatched, even as 23 suspended workers face potential disciplinary actions by the company. Samsung has warned its workforce against engaging in illegal activities in the future.

The CITU-backed Samsung India Thozilalargal Sangam had been at the forefront of protests, triggered by the suspension of its members. Communications from March 6 hinted at an imminent strike withdrawal on March 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)