Strike Ends: Samsung Workers to Return in Batches
Samsung India's Sriperumbudur factory strike ended with workers resuming in batches from March 8. CITU president Soundararajan announced the decision, following communication from Samsung to recommence training. While the company plans disciplinary action for 23 suspended workers, it advised caution against illegal activities.
- Country:
- India
The month-long strike at Samsung India's Sriperumbudur factory has come to an end as workers are set to return in batches starting March 8. This announcement was made by CITU state president A Soundararajan after the company communicated intentions to welcome employees back for training.
Soundararajan highlighted that individual notices would be dispatched, even as 23 suspended workers face potential disciplinary actions by the company. Samsung has warned its workforce against engaging in illegal activities in the future.
The CITU-backed Samsung India Thozilalargal Sangam had been at the forefront of protests, triggered by the suspension of its members. Communications from March 6 hinted at an imminent strike withdrawal on March 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samsung
- India
- factory
- strike
- workers
- Sriperumbudur
- CITU
- training
- suspension
- protest
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Collapse in Srisailam Leaves Workers Trapped
Modi Assures Rescue Aid for Trapped Workers in SLBC Tunnel
Rescue Operations Intensify After Srisailam Tunnel Collapse Traps Workers
BJP Blames Kerala LDF Government for ASHA Workers' Payment Delays
Minister Mandaviya's Commitment to Workers: A Review of Key Institutions