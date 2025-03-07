Germany's Major Airport Strike to Halt Flights Nationwide

In a significant move, Berlin's airport has announced the cancellation of all its flights for Monday in anticipation of a widespread labor union strike expected to disrupt operations at 11 airports throughout Germany.

The ver.di union, representing airport ground staff, declared the strike on Friday, giving travelers a chance to adjust their plans accordingly. This walkout will affect airports in major cities such as Munich, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt, among others.

Negotiators from the union are pressing for better working conditions, increased wages, and more vacation days, which could lead to travel chaos and have a consequential economic impact on industries beyond aviation, including hospitality and retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)