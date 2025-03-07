Left Menu

Transportation Chaos in Paris as WWII Bomb Disruption Ends

Transport services in Paris are resuming after an unexploded World War II bomb caused widespread disruption. Over 500 trains were canceled, affecting 600,000 people. The bomb was discovered near Gare du Nord, leading to train and road closures. Bomb disposal teams safely managed the situation without further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST
Transportation Chaos in Paris as WWII Bomb Disruption Ends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Transport services in Paris are gradually getting back on track after an unexploded World War II bomb caused significant chaos in the French capital. The incident forced the suspension of high-speed train links between Paris, London, and Brussels, with over 500 train cancellations affecting around 600,000 commuters and travelers.

The bomb was discovered during an overnight bridge-replacement project near Gare du Nord, Paris' busiest station. Bomb-disposal experts acted swiftly to secure the site, imposing a security perimeter that extended to 500 meters. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the successful disposal of the explosive, allowing roads, including a major highway, and rail services to reopen.

This bombing legacy from World War II underscores the disruption such remnants can still cause, even decades later. The incident resulted in Eurostar canceling its services and passengers scrambling for alternative transport. With the operation now concluded, Parisian transport is slowly returning to normal, much to the relief of impacted travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025