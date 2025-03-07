Transportation Chaos in Paris as WWII Bomb Disruption Ends

Transport services in Paris are gradually getting back on track after an unexploded World War II bomb caused significant chaos in the French capital. The incident forced the suspension of high-speed train links between Paris, London, and Brussels, with over 500 train cancellations affecting around 600,000 commuters and travelers.

The bomb was discovered during an overnight bridge-replacement project near Gare du Nord, Paris' busiest station. Bomb-disposal experts acted swiftly to secure the site, imposing a security perimeter that extended to 500 meters. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the successful disposal of the explosive, allowing roads, including a major highway, and rail services to reopen.

This bombing legacy from World War II underscores the disruption such remnants can still cause, even decades later. The incident resulted in Eurostar canceling its services and passengers scrambling for alternative transport. With the operation now concluded, Parisian transport is slowly returning to normal, much to the relief of impacted travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)