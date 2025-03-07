Panama's 90-Day Refuge: Temporary Permits for U.S.-Deported Migrants

Panama has announced the issuance of temporary permits to certain migrants recently sent from the United States, granting them a stay of up to 90 days. The measure, revealed by Security Minister Frank Abrego, aims to assist those unwilling or unable to return to their homeland due to security concerns.

Of the 299 migrants recently relocated from the U.S. to Panama, 112 are eligible for this program, which includes issuing a 30-day humanitarian permit with the potential for a 90-day extension. These individuals, including Iranians and Chinese nationals, will reside in a migrant center situated in the challenging terrain of the Darien Gap.

Additionally, Panamanian authorities will conduct interviews and provide protection through the National Office for Refugee Assistance. This initiative aligns with the U.S. administration's efforts to expedite migrant deportations, placing Panama as a key partner in managing the logistics of repatriation or resettlement.

