Panama's 90-Day Refuge: Temporary Permits for U.S.-Deported Migrants

Panama will offer temporary permits to some migrants recently deported from the U.S. These permits allow them to stay for up to 90 days due to security concerns in their home countries. The initiative targets 112 migrants from different countries and is part of the U.S. deportation policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:03 IST
Panama has announced the issuance of temporary permits to certain migrants recently sent from the United States, granting them a stay of up to 90 days. The measure, revealed by Security Minister Frank Abrego, aims to assist those unwilling or unable to return to their homeland due to security concerns.

Of the 299 migrants recently relocated from the U.S. to Panama, 112 are eligible for this program, which includes issuing a 30-day humanitarian permit with the potential for a 90-day extension. These individuals, including Iranians and Chinese nationals, will reside in a migrant center situated in the challenging terrain of the Darien Gap.

Additionally, Panamanian authorities will conduct interviews and provide protection through the National Office for Refugee Assistance. This initiative aligns with the U.S. administration's efforts to expedite migrant deportations, placing Panama as a key partner in managing the logistics of repatriation or resettlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

