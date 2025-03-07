Left Menu

Fire Incident at Mumbai's Churchgate Station Safely Contained

A minor fire caused by a short circuit broke out on platform one at Churchgate station, Mumbai, late Friday night. Firefighters quickly controlled the situation, and no injuries were reported. The fire was limited to electrical wiring on the platform wall at the Western Railway terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:49 IST
Fire Incident at Mumbai's Churchgate Station Safely Contained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night incident, a minor fire erupted at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station due to a short circuit, as confirmed by officials. The fire sparked on platform number one around 11 PM on Friday.

According to a fire brigade official, the timely response of fire tenders ensured the situation was swiftly brought under control, with no injuries reported.

The flames were confined to the electric wirings on the platform wall. Churchgate station serves as a terminus on the Western Railway's Mumbai suburban network. Measures are in place to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025