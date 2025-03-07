Fire Incident at Mumbai's Churchgate Station Safely Contained

In a late-night incident, a minor fire erupted at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station due to a short circuit, as confirmed by officials. The fire sparked on platform number one around 11 PM on Friday.

According to a fire brigade official, the timely response of fire tenders ensured the situation was swiftly brought under control, with no injuries reported.

The flames were confined to the electric wirings on the platform wall. Churchgate station serves as a terminus on the Western Railway's Mumbai suburban network. Measures are in place to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)