SpaceX Starship Explosion Disrupts 240 Flights Across US

The explosion of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft created chaos in the skies, as the Federal Aviation Administration reported significant flight disruptions. Approximately 240 flights were affected, either delayed or diverted, due to the incident.

Ground stops were implemented for aircraft bound for major Florida airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Palm Beach. The measures, lasting just over an hour, sought to manage air traffic while ensuring flight safety amid debris concerns.

The FAA recorded 171 departure delays, 28 diversions, and the holding of 40 airborne flights for an average of 22 minutes. The Debris Response Area was declared active as the agency worked to minimize risks stemming from space debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)