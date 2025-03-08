Left Menu

Trump's Crypto Summit: A New Era for Digital Currency

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a landmark summit at the White House focused on establishing a government-owned bitcoin reserve. The event aimed to foster collaboration in the cryptocurrency industry despite market concerns and potential conflicts of interest regarding Trump's business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:03 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump spearheaded a unique summit at the White House on Friday, targeting the creation of a government-led bitcoin reserve. Attendees included industry leaders such as MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and Coinbase's Brian Armstrong. Trump's executive order outlines plans for a strategic digital asset stockpile.

Key cabinet officials and influential lawmakers joined notable names like the Winklevoss twins and entrepreneur David Bailey. The focus was on securing bitcoin without further burdening taxpayers through a budget-neutral approach. Some market observers, however, expressed disappointment in the lack of plans to purchase new tokens.

The summit marked a shift towards better collaboration between the government and crypto industry, despite concerns over Trump's ongoing interests in World Liberty Financial. Attendees expressed cautious optimism for future regulatory clarity in the digital currency sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

