Markets Rebound Amid Economic Uncertainty

Stock indexes rebounded on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the strength of the U.S. economy despite uncertainties from proposed tariffs. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected, increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement rate cuts, while global market responses were mixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, stock indexes saw an uptick after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the U.S. economy remains robust. Powell's comments come amidst rising concerns over potential inflation due to the Trump administration's tariff strategies.

The day began with lower stocks and Treasury yields as data showed lesser job creation than anticipated last month, fostering apprehension regarding economic growth. The latest employment report indicates a 151,000 rise in nonfarm payrolls for February, while unemployment edged higher, marking President Trump's first economic oversight.

Investor anxiety has been heightened by uncertain U.S. trade policies and increasing global borrowing costs. After a significant decline, the S&P 500 faced its sharpest weekly percentage fall since September, coupled with a correction confirmation from the Nasdaq, dropping over 10% since December.

