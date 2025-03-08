Left Menu

Mass Shooting at Toronto Pub Leaves Many Injured, Suspect at Large

A shooting at a pub in Toronto left at least 12 people injured, with the suspect still on the loose. Four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto police confirmed the allocation of resources for the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:13 IST
Mass Shooting at Toronto Pub Leaves Many Injured, Suspect at Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 12 individuals suffered injuries following a shooting incident at a Toronto pub, with the perpetrator yet to be apprehended, according to local police reports on Saturday.

Among the injured, four sustained non-life-threatening wounds. The precise condition of the remaining victims remains unclear, as shared by law enforcement in a social media update that omitted a suspect description. In a statement posted online, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her concern over the event and noted reassurances from the police chief regarding the allocation of comprehensive investigative resources.

Toronto paramedics, in communication with Canada's CP24 Media, noted that the injuries ranged from minor to critical, highlighting the severe impact of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025