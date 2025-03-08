Mass Shooting at Toronto Pub Leaves Many Injured, Suspect at Large

At least 12 individuals suffered injuries following a shooting incident at a Toronto pub, with the perpetrator yet to be apprehended, according to local police reports on Saturday.

Among the injured, four sustained non-life-threatening wounds. The precise condition of the remaining victims remains unclear, as shared by law enforcement in a social media update that omitted a suspect description. In a statement posted online, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her concern over the event and noted reassurances from the police chief regarding the allocation of comprehensive investigative resources.

Toronto paramedics, in communication with Canada's CP24 Media, noted that the injuries ranged from minor to critical, highlighting the severe impact of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)