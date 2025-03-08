Mass Shooting at Toronto Pub Leaves Many Injured, Suspect at Large
A shooting at a pub in Toronto left at least 12 people injured, with the suspect still on the loose. Four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto police confirmed the allocation of resources for the ongoing investigation.
At least 12 individuals suffered injuries following a shooting incident at a Toronto pub, with the perpetrator yet to be apprehended, according to local police reports on Saturday.
Among the injured, four sustained non-life-threatening wounds. The precise condition of the remaining victims remains unclear, as shared by law enforcement in a social media update that omitted a suspect description. In a statement posted online, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her concern over the event and noted reassurances from the police chief regarding the allocation of comprehensive investigative resources.
Toronto paramedics, in communication with Canada's CP24 Media, noted that the injuries ranged from minor to critical, highlighting the severe impact of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toronto
- shooting
- pub
- suspect
- injured
- Mayor Olivia Chow
- police
- Scarborough
- paramedics
- CP24
ALSO READ
Impeachment Tension: South Korean Police Build Case Against Yoon Suk Yeol
Fireworks Mishap at Temple Leaves Several Injured
Mumbai Police Foil Threat Against Deputy CM: Suspects Apprehended
Tragic Accident: Cyclist Killed, Students Injured in Odisha
SC recalls order passed in UP MLA Abbas Ansari case, asks police to specify if any probe is pending under gangster Act.