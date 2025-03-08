Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Hospital, Showcases India's First AI Robotic Surgery System

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Namo Hospital in Silvassa, enhancing medical services with a Rs. 460 crore state-of-the-art facility. The event spotlighted India's first AI-powered robotic system for knee surgery, marking advancements in healthcare technology and emphasizing indigenous innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvassa (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:47 IST
PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Hospital, Showcases India's First AI Robotic Surgery System
PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1st AI Total Knee Replacement Robotic System - MISSO at Namo Hospital, Silvassa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the highly anticipated Namo Hospital in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The hospital, with its 450 beds and a project cost of Rs. 460 crore, positions itself as a leading healthcare institution aimed at delivering advanced medical services to the region.

During the inauguration, PM Modi showcased his keen interest in innovative medical technologies by reviewing a 3D model of the upcoming hospital. A standout moment was the introduction of Misso, India's first AI-driven robotic system for knee replacement surgery, unveiled by Vivek Shah, CEO of Meril, who highlighted the system's potential to improve surgical precision and patient recovery.

Emphasizing India's strides in medical technology, the Prime Minister underscored the critical role of indigenous innovations, stressing their importance in providing accessible high-quality healthcare. With initiatives such as Namo Hospital, India continues to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure, fostering a robust medical ecosystem and setting a global benchmark in health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025