PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Hospital, Showcases India's First AI Robotic Surgery System

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the highly anticipated Namo Hospital in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The hospital, with its 450 beds and a project cost of Rs. 460 crore, positions itself as a leading healthcare institution aimed at delivering advanced medical services to the region.

During the inauguration, PM Modi showcased his keen interest in innovative medical technologies by reviewing a 3D model of the upcoming hospital. A standout moment was the introduction of Misso, India's first AI-driven robotic system for knee replacement surgery, unveiled by Vivek Shah, CEO of Meril, who highlighted the system's potential to improve surgical precision and patient recovery.

Emphasizing India's strides in medical technology, the Prime Minister underscored the critical role of indigenous innovations, stressing their importance in providing accessible high-quality healthcare. With initiatives such as Namo Hospital, India continues to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure, fostering a robust medical ecosystem and setting a global benchmark in health services.

