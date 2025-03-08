Left Menu

Catalysts for Change: Women's Convention at OP Jindal Global University

OP Jindal Global University hosted a three-day national convention to mark International Women's Day 2025, focusing on women's rights, empowerment, and equality. The event included addresses from notable figures and panel discussions, aspiring to dismantle gender inequality and foster meaningful change.

National Convention On Women in India: Towards Equality, Emancipation & Empowerment. Image Credit: ANI
OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, organized a significant event marking International Women's Day 2025. The three-day National Convention titled 'Towards Equality, Emancipation, and Empowerment' gathered influential voices from across diverse fields to discuss women's rights and gender equality.

The event featured notable speakers such as Hon'ble Justice Ranjana P. Desai and Professor Christiana Ochoa, who emphasized the importance of education and legal measures in achieving gender parity. The discussions highlighted the progress and challenges faced by women in India and globally, advocating for active measures to ensure equity and justice.

Spanning across academia, industry, and civil society, the convention included impactful sessions on politics, entrepreneurship, and education, aiming at actionable outcomes. The gathering of politicians, experts, and cultural figures aimed to dismantle structures of gender inequality, fostering inclusive and equitable systems for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

