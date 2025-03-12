Left Menu

Northvolt's Bankruptcy: Europe's EV Battery Hopes Diminish

Northvolt, a key player in Europe's electric vehicle battery sector, has filed for bankruptcy in Sweden. Despite securing over $10 billion in financing and backing from major investors like Volkswagen, Northvolt struggled with scaling production and faced financial difficulties, ultimately filing for Chapter 11 protection.

Updated: 12-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:48 IST
Northvolt, the Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer, has declared bankruptcy in Sweden, a significant blow to Europe's challenge against dominant Asian EV battery firms.

Despite efforts to address production issues and significant funding, including U.S. Chapter 11 protection last November, the company couldn't secure needed financial stability, according to a recent statement.

Northvolt, since its 2016 launch, had attracted over $10 billion in investments, but ongoing setbacks have led to its current financial predicament, ending a key European hope for reducing dependency on Chinese battery makers.

