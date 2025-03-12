Northvolt's Bankruptcy: Europe's EV Battery Hopes Diminish

Northvolt, the Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer, has declared bankruptcy in Sweden, a significant blow to Europe's challenge against dominant Asian EV battery firms.

Despite efforts to address production issues and significant funding, including U.S. Chapter 11 protection last November, the company couldn't secure needed financial stability, according to a recent statement.

Northvolt, since its 2016 launch, had attracted over $10 billion in investments, but ongoing setbacks have led to its current financial predicament, ending a key European hope for reducing dependency on Chinese battery makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)