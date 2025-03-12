Germany's Borrowing Boom: Bund Yields and Political Maneuvering

Germany's benchmark Bund yield has neared a 17-month high, coinciding with political efforts by a likely new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, aiming to secure notable increases in state borrowing. These fiscal maneuvers are intended to boost the economy and defense spending.

Merz faces a tight deadline to convince current lawmakers to approve plans loosening Germany's borrowing constraints. This strategy aims to revitalize the economy with significant investments. Last week's substantial rise in Germany's 10-year government bond yields reflects this ongoing fiscal discourse.

The political and economic developments have traders adjusting their expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) policy. The yield gap between Italian and German bonds is narrowing, indicating shifting investor perceptions of risk.

