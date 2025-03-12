Left Menu

Trump's Trade Turbulence: Global Markets in Flux

Global markets experienced mixed reactions following President Trump's increased tariffs, with U.S. futures and oil prices on the rise. European indices saw gains, while Asian markets were mixed. Trump's tariff policies continue to destabilize the market, causing economic uncertainty and impacting investment and spending behaviors globally.

Trump's Trade Turbulence: Global Markets in Flux
Global shares offered a mixed picture as investors processed the repercussions of President Donald Trump's tariff policies after renewed losses on Wall Street.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose by 0.9% to 8,014.58, Germany's DAX surged 1.5% to 22,644.81, and Britain's FTSE 100 grew by 0.5% to 8,542.24. Across the Atlantic, U.S. futures indicated an upward trend, with Dow futures up 0.1% at 41,510.00 and S&P 500 futures up 0.6% to 5,610.00. Trump's escalating trade measures have contributed to global market instability, notably by imposing additional tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 concluded nearly unchanged, increasing by less than 0.1% to 36,819.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 23,566.42, while China's Shanghai Composite saw a slight decline of 0.2% to 3,371.92. Despite Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropping 1.3% to 7,786.20, South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.5% to 2,574.82. Market uncertainty persists as Trump's tariff strategy unfolds, with potential adverse effects on consumer prices and global trade dynamics.

In the energy sector, U.S. crude rose by 34 cents to $66.59 a barrel, with Brent crude following suit, rising 31 cents to $69.87 a barrel. Currency markets also saw shifts, with the U.S. dollar appreciating against the yen and euro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

