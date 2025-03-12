Bund Yields Reach New Heights Amid Germany's Fiscal Moves
Bund yields hit a 17-month peak as Germany's prospective chancellor works on major state borrowing plans to fuel economic growth and military spending. Markets were attentive to U.S. inflation data, potential Federal Reserve actions, and European Central Bank policy's impact amid global uncertainties.
Germany's Bund yields surged to a 17-month high on Wednesday. The rise comes as Friedrich Merz, likely Germany's next chancellor, seeks backing for a significant increase in state borrowing aimed at rejuvenating the economy and bolstering military funding.
In the outgoing German parliament, Merz faces increasing pressure as he attempts to persuade lawmakers. A senior figure from the Greens party remains uncertain about a potential agreement. Investors are also keenly observing U.S. consumer price data, which could potentially influence Federal Reserve policy expectations.
Despite ongoing global uncertainties, there is talk among investors about the euro zone benchmark nearing a pivotal moment. Germany's fiscal plans and their interaction with wider economic factors continue to generate market discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
