Left Menu

China's Strategic Military Spending Surge in 2026

China's 2026 defense budget will increase by 7%, slightly below the 2025 hike, continuing a decade-long trend. This reflects President Xi Jinping's aim for military modernization by 2035. The spending rise is watched amid regional tensions and China's internal military corruption investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 06:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:05 IST
China's Strategic Military Spending Surge in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is set to increase its defense spending by 7% in 2026, according to an official government report obtained by Reuters. The rise is marginally below the 7.2% increase from 2025 but aligns with a decade-long trend of rising military budgets.

Analysts and regional military attaches are monitoring this budget closely as China pushes forward with its military modernization, bolstering deployments across East Asia amid heightened tensions. This development aligns with President Xi Jinping's objective to complete military modernization by 2035, integrating advanced missiles, ships, submarines, and surveillance technologies into its arsenal.

The budget announcement comes against the backdrop of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign within China's military, following the highest-profile purge in decades. Among those entangled are top generals, including Zhang Youxia, under investigation, and He Weidong, expelled last year. The International Institute of Strategic Studies noted that China's defense spending is far outpacing other Asian countries, capturing nearly 44% of Asia's military expenditures in 2025.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

 Global
2
U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

 Venezuela
4
Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026