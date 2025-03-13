Left Menu

Regulatory Innovation: Transforming the Tobacco Industry

Frederic De Wilde, President of SSEA, CIS & MEA Region at PMI, highlights the need for regulatory changes and scientific innovations in the tobacco industry, emphasizing collaboration between governments and industries to promote less harmful alternatives and stimulate economic growth in India and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 10:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025, Frederic De Wilde, President of SSEA, CIS & MEA Region at Philip Morris International, called for regulatory changes and scientific innovation in the tobacco industry. He emphasized the crucial role of updated policies in promoting less harmful alternatives for smokers.

De Wilde pointed out that regulatory modernization has driven economic growth in various sectors like renewable energy and digital finance. He highlighted PMI's transformation efforts over the past 20 years, investing $14 billion to reduce combustion-related harm in smoking through science and innovation.

Thus far, progressive regulations in parts of Europe and Asia have shown positive outcomes, such as a reduction in smoking rates and related health issues. De Wilde praised India's progressive policies across industries and urged collaboration to enhance tobacco control strategies and promote sustainability in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

