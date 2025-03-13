PB Fintech Faces Stock Dip Amid Healthcare Expansion Plans

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent entity of Policybazaar, experienced a significant decline for the second consecutive session, dropping by 5% on Thursday. This downturn came immediately after the company revealed its plan to infuse Rs 696 crore into its healthcare division.

On the National Stock Exchange, PB Fintech's stock plummeted by 5.14% to settle at Rs 1,333.50 per share, while on the BSE, it fell by 5.06% to Rs 1,333.05. Concurrently, the 30-share BSE Sensex experienced volatility, declining by 49.93 points to 73,979.83, with the NSE Nifty dropping 38.85 points to 22,431.65 during afternoon trading.

The proposed capital infusion into PB Healthcare Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary established in January 2025, aims to cover general operating expenses and strengthen brand presence. This investment requires shareholder approval and would be executed alongside external investors in the 2025-26 financial year.

