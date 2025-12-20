Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Shrouded in Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Persist

Dense fog blanketed Uttar Pradesh, leading to chilly days across the state. The meteorological department issued alerts as temperatures dropped significantly. Officials reported high humidity and predicted similar conditions to persist. Efforts are underway to ensure public safety and provide emergency assistance during this cold spell.

Dense fog cast a thick veil over multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, persisting throughout the day and creating cold conditions that gripped the state, as confirmed by the Met department on Friday.

The meteorological center in Lucknow issued red and orange alerts for several regions, attributing the chilly circumstances to westerly winds sweeping through northern India. This weather phenomenon resulted in significant drops in maximum temperatures, although minimum temperatures remained relatively stable over the last 72 hours.

In Lucknow, the daytime temperature sharply declined to a maximum of 15.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees below the norm, with a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. No rainfall was recorded, and relative humidity reached 97 percent. With dense fog expected to linger during late night and early morning hours, similar weather conditions are predicted for the next 24 to 48 hours in about 40 districts, coupled with emergency assistance measures for public safety.

