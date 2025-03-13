ZUUP: Redefining Family Footwear Shopping in India

In a significant move to reshape the footwear shopping experience, Red Chief has unveiled its new brand, ZUUP, in New Delhi. The launch of the Giant Family Footwear Store sets a milestone in the retail sector, offering a wide array of styles, comfort, and brands in a singular destination.

ZUUP promises a world-class experience with over 100 popular brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Skechers, under one roof. The launch event was attended by Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, who praised the expansive variety available for consumers, thus marking ZUUP as a new hub for footwear shopping.

The inauguration saw a strong turnout of families exploring the diverse range offered, including formal, sport, and casual footwear. With special launch-day discounts, ZUUP aims to transform the shoe-buying process, making it more enjoyable and stress-free while positioning itself as a leader in family footwear retail in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)