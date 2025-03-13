Left Menu

ZUUP: Redefining Family Footwear Shopping in India

Red Chief introduces ZUUP, a groundbreaking footwear brand offering over 100 national and international brands under one roof. The launch event, featuring actor Jimmy Shergill, unveiled a new shopping experience with extensive styles for all ages, aiming to revolutionize footwear shopping for families across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:26 IST
ZUUP: Redefining Family Footwear Shopping in India
ZUUP Enters Footwear Market With The Launch Of Giant Family Footwear Store. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to reshape the footwear shopping experience, Red Chief has unveiled its new brand, ZUUP, in New Delhi. The launch of the Giant Family Footwear Store sets a milestone in the retail sector, offering a wide array of styles, comfort, and brands in a singular destination.

ZUUP promises a world-class experience with over 100 popular brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Skechers, under one roof. The launch event was attended by Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, who praised the expansive variety available for consumers, thus marking ZUUP as a new hub for footwear shopping.

The inauguration saw a strong turnout of families exploring the diverse range offered, including formal, sport, and casual footwear. With special launch-day discounts, ZUUP aims to transform the shoe-buying process, making it more enjoyable and stress-free while positioning itself as a leader in family footwear retail in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025