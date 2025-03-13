Bollywood Eyes Chile for Future Film Productions: An International Collaboration on the Horizon

A Bollywood delegation has set its sights on Chile as a potential hub for future film production, thanks to an initiative by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage alongside ProChile. The aim is to establish Chile as a competitive and appealing destination for international audiovisual projects.

The delegation, featuring film professionals such as producer and writer Vivek Singhania, actor Sameer Dharmadhikari, and director Sanjay M. Khanduri, visited several key regions including the Metropolitan, Valparaiso, and Atacama. This marked the first move by Film Commission Chile, now operated by ProChile and the Ministry, to re-engage the international filmmaking community.

Highlighting potential story collaborations, Sanjay Khanduri expressed interest in utilizing Chile's locations for future films. Meanwhile, Vivek Singhania hoped to shoot a romantic film in the region, promoting Chile as a tourism hotspot. Sameer Dharmadhikari also voiced intentions to bridge the Indian and Latin American film markets with cross-cultural projects involving prominent stars.

