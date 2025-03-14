Left Menu

Chinese Equities: The Unexpected Safe Haven Amid Global Market Volatility

Amid fears of recession spurred by U.S. President Trump's trade war, investors have shifted focus from U.S. assets to Chinese equities, particularly in technology. The Hang Seng Index's rise reflects optimism in China's market, despite past government crackdowns. This move contrasts with significant devaluation in the U.S. stock market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 07:32 IST
Chinese Equities: The Unexpected Safe Haven Amid Global Market Volatility

With an escalating U.S. trade war under President Donald Trump igniting fears of a looming recession, investors across the globe are seeking refuge in an unexpected domain: Chinese equities. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, where many Chinese giants are listed, has surged by 17% since Trump assumed office.

This uptick stands in stark contrast to the 9% dip observed in the S&P 500, which recently saw $4 trillion wiped from its market value. Trump's unpredictable tariffs and initiatives to cut federal spending have eroded confidence in U.S. equities, pushing investors to consider alternatives, dubbed 'TIARA' - There Is A Real Alternative - by Andy Wong of Pictet Asset Management.

Chinese stocks, especially in tech, defense, and consumer sectors, appear attractive due to their lower valuations compared to U.S. counterparts. Despite historical vulnerabilities like the tech crackdown, recent AI breakthroughs and potential fiscal stimuli have revived interest. As money flows into Hong Kong, areas like Europe and South Korea also become affected, highlighting the shifting global investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025