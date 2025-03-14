Chinese Equities: The Unexpected Safe Haven Amid Global Market Volatility

With an escalating U.S. trade war under President Donald Trump igniting fears of a looming recession, investors across the globe are seeking refuge in an unexpected domain: Chinese equities. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, where many Chinese giants are listed, has surged by 17% since Trump assumed office.

This uptick stands in stark contrast to the 9% dip observed in the S&P 500, which recently saw $4 trillion wiped from its market value. Trump's unpredictable tariffs and initiatives to cut federal spending have eroded confidence in U.S. equities, pushing investors to consider alternatives, dubbed 'TIARA' - There Is A Real Alternative - by Andy Wong of Pictet Asset Management.

Chinese stocks, especially in tech, defense, and consumer sectors, appear attractive due to their lower valuations compared to U.S. counterparts. Despite historical vulnerabilities like the tech crackdown, recent AI breakthroughs and potential fiscal stimuli have revived interest. As money flows into Hong Kong, areas like Europe and South Korea also become affected, highlighting the shifting global investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)